Bridgerton: behind the scenes of season 2

Historical consultant Hannah Greig takes us behind the scenes of Bridgerton and explores the real history surrounding the period drama

By
Published: March 25, 2022 at 11:04 am

Hannah Greig, a historical consultant to the hit series Bridgerton, takes us behind the scenes of season two. She speaks to Elinor Evans about the real history on screen, from Regency etiquette to the gentlemen’s clubs that gained popularity in the era.

Bridgerton: everything you need to know

Step into the ballrooms of Regency England, and catch up on the real history that underpins seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, from the real royals to the palaces and promenades | Read more
Bridgerton. Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

