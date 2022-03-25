Bridgerton: behind the scenes of season 2
Historical consultant Hannah Greig takes us behind the scenes of Bridgerton and explores the real history surrounding the period drama
By
Published: March 25, 2022 at 11:04 am
Hannah Greig, a historical consultant to the hit series Bridgerton, takes us behind the scenes of season two. She speaks to Elinor Evans about the real history on screen, from Regency etiquette to the gentlemen’s clubs that gained popularity in the era.
