The Demerara slave uprising
Thomas Harding discusses a little-known uprising by enslaved people in the British colony of Demerara in 1823
Published:
Thomas Harding speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his new book, White Debt, which recounts the little-known uprising by enslaved people in the British colony of Demerara in 1823, as told through the experiences of four eyewitnesses.
Thomas Harding is the author of White Debt: The Demerara Uprising and Britain’s Legacy of Slavery (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 2022)