George II: reassessing a much-forgotten monarch
Norman Davies introduces a long-maligned and overlooked monarch, George II, King of Great Britain and Ireland and Elector of Hanover, considering the legacy of his rule, the familial rifts that characterised his reign, and his role in the trade of enslaved people.
Norman Davies is the author of George II: Not Just a British Monarch (Penguin, 2021)