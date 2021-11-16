History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. George V: not so dull after all
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

George V: not so dull after all

Jane Ridley discusses the life and reign of George V, who steered the monarchy through a tumultuous era of British history

Pod Jane Ridley WL

Published:

Jane Ridley speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about the life and reign of George V. She reveals how the king, often unfairly dismissed as something of a dullard, in fact successfully steered the monarchy through a tumultuous era of British history.

Advertisement

Jane Ridley is the author of George V: Never a Dull Moment (Chatto & Windus, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

245502111_589019302133510_4195638758184966366_n

Ellie Cawthorne

Podcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Tags

More on: George V

Pod Jane Ridley WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW