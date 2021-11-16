All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
George V: not so dull after all
Jane Ridley discusses the life and reign of George V, who steered the monarchy through a tumultuous era of British history
Published:
Jane Ridley speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about the life and reign of George V. She reveals how the king, often unfairly dismissed as something of a dullard, in fact successfully steered the monarchy through a tumultuous era of British history.
Jane Ridley is the author of George V: Never a Dull Moment (Chatto & Windus, 2021)