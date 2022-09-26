15 minutes of fame: Hannah Humphrey, entrepreneurial Georgian printseller
Hannah Greig reveals why she believes printseller Hannah Humphrey deserves to be better remembered today
By
Published: September 26, 2022 at 5:10 pm
Subs offer
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Hannah Greig nominates 18th-century printseller Hannah Humphrey. Speaking with Elinor Evans, she reveals how Humphrey worked with leading caricature artist James Gillray and built a successful business in her own right.
Advertisement
Authors
Elinor EvansDigital editor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement