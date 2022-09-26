History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Hannah Humphrey, entrepreneurial Georgian printseller

Hannah Greig reveals why she believes printseller Hannah Humphrey deserves to be better remembered today

Published: September 26, 2022 at 5:10 pm
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Hannah Greig nominates 18th-century printseller Hannah Humphrey. Speaking with Elinor Evans, she reveals how Humphrey worked with leading caricature artist James Gillray and built a successful business in her own right.

