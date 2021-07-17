History quiz: how much do you know about the French Revolution?
Do you have the nouse to survive the French Revolution, or are you heading straight to the guillotine? Take our French Revolution quiz and put your knowledge to the test...
Published:
How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!
Want to improve your knowledge? You can read more about about the revolution movement that took place in France in the late 18th century in our French Revolution hub page, where you can explore the storming of the Bastille, the causes of the French Revolution and much more.
Highlights include the surprising story of the guillotine, the origins of the French national anthem, and why smiling in the face of death became a symbol of resistance in the Terror…