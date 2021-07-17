Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. History quiz: how much do you know about the French Revolution?

History quiz: how much do you know about the French Revolution?

Do you have the nouse to survive the French Revolution, or are you heading straight to the guillotine? Take our French Revolution quiz and put your knowledge to the test...

French Revolution Quiz – test your knowledge with our history quiz

Published:

How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Want to improve your knowledge? You can read more about about the revolution movement that took place in France in the late 18th century in our French Revolution hub page, where you can explore the storming of the Bastille, the causes of the French Revolution and much more. 

Advertisement

Highlights include the surprising story of the guillotine, the origins of the French national anthem, and why smiling in the face of death became a symbol of resistance in the Terror

Tags

More on: France

French Revolution Quiz – test your knowledge with our history quiz
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW