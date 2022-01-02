The Jacobites: everything you wanted to know
Murray Pittock answers listener questions on the Jacobites, and their attempts to restore the Stuart dynasty to the throne
Published:
Murray Pittock answers listener questions about the Jacobites, and their attempts to restore the Stuart dynasty to the throne. Speaking to Emma Slattery Williams, he discusses who the Jacobites were, why their risings failed, and how realistic the hit show Outlander is in its portrayal of the Jacobite cause.
