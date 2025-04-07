History's Greatest Battles: The Roman Empire
Showing 1 to 5 of 5 results
- Membership
History's Greatest Battles | 1. Battle of Actium. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Dr Adrian Goldsworthy and Emily Briffett revisit the naval face-off that gave birth to the Roman empire
- Membership
History's Greatest Battles | 2. Battle of the Teutoburg Forest. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Dr Adrian Goldsworthy and Emily Briffett unpick the Roman army’s catastrophic defeat at the battle of the Teutoburg Forest
- Membership
History's Greatest Battles | 3. Battle of Watling Street. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Dr Adrian Goldsworthy and Emily Briffett explore the defeat of Iceni queen Boudica at the battle of Watling Street
- Membership
History's Greatest Battles | 4. Siege of Amida. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Dr Adrian Goldsworthy and Emily Briffett cover the little-known but brutal siege of Amida, the stage for a contest between two formidable military rivals
- Membership
History's Greatest Battles | 5. Battle of Adrianople. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Dr Adrian Goldsworthy and Emily Briffett chart the disastrous Roman defeat at the battle of Adrianople in 378 AD