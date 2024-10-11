To that end, we’ve curated a list of the best medieval videogames for those who are passionate about history and want to immerse themselves in the Middle Ages. Whether you want historical accuracy, or are looking to see what you’re made of in a medieval melee, these 12 games will provide hours of insight and entertainment.

The best medieval videogames

● A Plague Tale: Innocence

● Chivalry 2

● Crusader Kings III

● Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

● Kingdom Come: Deliverance

● Manor Lords

● Medieval 2: Total War

● Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

● Pentiment

● Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

● Wartales

● Yes, Your Grace

A Plague Tale: Innocence

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Switch | Action-Adventure Stealth | 2019

Two people running through a landscape in A Plague Tale: Innocence. (Photo by Asobo Studio)

Set in France in 1348, when both the Hundred Years’ War and the Black Death are ravaging the land, A Plague Tale: Innocence follows two orphaned siblings, Amicia and Hugo de Rune, as they desperately attempt to navigate their way through a bleak, unforgiving landscape.

Playing as the young Amicia, the goal is straightforward: survive. Through a combination of stealth and wit, all the while protecting Amicia’s sickly little brother, the gameplay blends puzzle-solving, action-adventure and facets of survival horror games.

It can feel somewhat repetitive at times, with too much hand-holding to tell the player exactly what to do. But, the game’s dark and atmospheric setting, along with its compelling narrative and characters, ensures that it is a haunting and memorable experience to play. A Plague Tale: Innocence is made all the more rewarding if you can appreciate its medieval setting.

Chivalry 2

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 | Action | 2021

A knight in red armour facing down knights in blue armour in Chivalry 2. (Photo by Torn Banner Studios)

If you’re wanting nothing more than the hack-and-slash bloodlust and brutality of medieval warfare, Chivalry 2 delivers in spades.

The scale of the multiplayer action game is massive and the execution is visceral and delightfully silly. In a similar vein to Second World War shooters such as Day of Defeat, it drops you feetfirst into the midst of chaotic and expansive battles as you wield a sword, axe or any other medieval weapon you can think of.

The brutal, fast-paced combat takes place across a variety of maps. From mounting a defence or leading a siege, it’s a lot of fun pitting skill against copious, endless enemies.

Admittedly, Chivalry 2 achieves this sense of no-holds-barred fun by entirely ditching any attempt at historical accuracy. It’s not interested in the who’s who of combat, or in emulating a specific time or place. What it does capture, though, is the raw experience of medieval combat.

Crusader Kings III

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 | Strategy RPG | 2020

A map of medieval Europe in Crusader Kings III. (Photo by

Paradox Development Studio.)

Crusader Kings III is a grand strategy role-playing game that, through meticulous research, welcomes players into a world of incredible depth and complexity. It is a genuine must-play for anyone wanting to explore medieval videogames.

Starting in either AD 867 or 1066, the year of the Norman Conquest, the point of Crusader Kings III is to build a dynasty in the complex political landscape that can span generations. What kind of ruler will you be? Fair and just? Clever? Cruel? Inevitably, managing your court and your vassals (and perhaps your liege) will lead you into war and intrigue; you’ll either dominate and thrive, or be dominated and face a battle to survive.

With a focus on distinct characters and intertwining relationships, there’s something relatable and human underpinning the game’s vast and detailed world. Building on the two earlier Crusader Kings games, the third instalment is bigger and better than ever before; no wonder it is one of the highest-rated medieval games out there.

Manor Lords

PC | City-building RTS | 2024

Medieval farmers in a field in Manor Lords. (Photo by Slavic Magic)

The new kid on the block, Manor Lords isn’t even yet out of its early access period and yet has comfortably justified its position as one of the best medieval videogames.

Manor Lords is at its heart a city building game with real-time strategy and large-scale battles, in which you take on the role of a titular lord of the manor. You begin with a handful of villagers in some tents, from which you build a settlement. Blending a neat level of realism and historical accuracy, you have to manage your resources and protect your lands. It’s up to you whether you then send an army to grow your domain.

Manor Lords is an addictive gaming experience, and looks beautiful. You’re constantly juggling various competing tasks and setting your own priorities. Every decision leads to visible consequences, making for an immensely satisfying, moreish game. Just imagine what the finished product will be.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch | Action RPG | 2012

Three warriors in a glade in Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. (Photo by Capcom)

While Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen leans more heavily into fantasy than other games on this list – featuring dragons, as the title suggests, among other assorted creatures – its medieval-inspired backdrop does retain a certain authenticity. Besides, it is a thoroughly enjoyable game in other ways.

Presenting an open world of depth, danger and reward, you can easily get lost exploring the dark dungeons or towering castles as you progress through the narrative. This is supplemented by a cleverly realised combat system, making Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen a brilliant all-rounder with similarities to the more Norse-era inspired Viking game Skyrim.

You won’t learn any real history, but there’s plenty of medieval-related fun to be had.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch | Action RPG | 2018

An armoured soldier in Kingdom Come Deliverance. (Photo by Warhorse Studios)

Perhaps the single most accurate and carefully crafted game on this list, Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s modus operandi is its dedication to recreating a specific point of medieval history. Namely, the role-playing game is a spectacular portrait of the kingdom of Bohemia in the heart of 15th-century Europe.

You play as Henry, the son of a blacksmith, on a quest for revenge after your village is destroyed by invading forces. With a sword in Henry’s hands, the game introduces you to intricate combat and exploration mechanics driven by an intriguing non-linear storyline.

Playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a pleasure: with everything on screen always looking so rich, it’s impossible not to get drawn in as you notice every little detail.

As with so much of history, historians could quibble on some of the ‘truth’ of the game, but what cannot be argued is that it offers a near-unparalleled depth and immersion into medieval society. The result is a unique and rewarding experience for gaming history enthusiasts.

And the good news keeps coming: a sequel is set to be released in early 2025.

Medieval II: Total War

PC | Strategy | 2006

Two armies clash in Medieval II: Total War. (Photo by Creative Assembly)

Medieval II: Total War is a seminal classic in the strategy genre, inescapable as a prime example of the medieval game. The clue’s in the name.

Tasked with the control of a state complete with government, economy, religion and its armies, your campaign spans several centuries during this most turbulent period in European history. You’ll be dropped into numerous medieval conflicts including, but not limited to, the Crusades and the Hundred Years’ War.

The calculated mix of turn-based strategy and real-time battles establishes this instalment in the Total War series as a rich simulation of medieval warfare. You’ll be stroking your proverbial beard with eyebrows furrowed in deep concentration.

By modern standards, it may be a slower paced experience that could, at times, stray into the tedious. But always informative and insightful, Medieval II: Total War promises a rewarding challenge.

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

PC | Strategy | 2018

A small battle on the edge of a forest in A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia. (Photo by Creative Assembly)

Another instalment in the Total War franchise, Thrones of Britannia situates itself squarely in the chaos of the Anglo-Saxon British Isles in AD 878. Alfred the Great has just defeated the Vikings’ Great Heathen Army at the battle of Edington, and now it’s up to you to pick a faction and compete for power.

With a mix of grand strategy and real-time battles, you can rewrite the history books as you build and defend a kingdom, before launching military campaigns of conquest.

While it may not be regarded among the top-tier of Total War games, its detailed portrayal of the period along with its focus on the varied cultures of the time (be it Anglo-Saxons, Gaelic clans or Viking settlers) make it a fascinating choice for those interested in the history of pre-Norman Britain.

Pentiment

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Switch | Action RPG | 2022

A boat on the sea filled with jesters in Pentiment. (Photo by Obsidian Entertainment)

The reason to start playing Pentiment is for the deceptively complex and narrative-driven adventure, but what will keep you enthralled is the unique stylistic take on the medieval world (or, at least, medieval-ish, being set in the later period of the Middle Ages).

The look of the game was inspired by the illuminated manuscripts and woodcuts of the period, creating a setting that is unmistakably medieval.

You play Andreas Maler, an illustrator who becomes entangled in a number of murders. Set in 16th-century Bavaria, the story delves deeply into the period’s cultural and religious upheavals while exploring the contexts and influences feeding them.

Thoughtful and engaging, Pentiment is a welcome change of pace if you want a medieval game that isn’t purely focused on war. That said, there’s still plenty of violence.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 | Strategy action RPG | 2022

A mounted warrior battling a soldier in a field in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord. (Photo by

TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Perhaps you’ve been reading Bernard Cornwell’s The Last Kingdom novels, or watching the Netflix series, and now you’re daydreaming about building your own early medieval kingdom. In that case, look no further than Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Set in a fictionalised medieval world, gameplay combines sandbox elements, allowing you to explore the world as you wish, with a complex combat system. This is where it excels. You can take part in massive battles or sieges, and build a vast and powerful empire from scratch.

The intricate simulation of warfare – and its political and economic pretexts – provides a genuinely thrilling experience. There’s not much story, and some parts of the gameplay are thinner than others, but Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a powerhouse nonetheless.

Wartales

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Switch | Tactical RPG | 2023

A group of medieval people around a fire in Wartales. (Photo by Shiro Games)

Wartales is an open-world, turn-based role playing game with a focus firmly on survival and strategy. With a band of mercenaries on a quest for wealth, your task is to navigate a war-torn land filled with bandits, plague and political division.

What makes Wartales special is just how open the world is: medieval-inspired but with a sprinkling of low fantasy. You can eschew a main quest and explore the game to decide where you want to go, what you want to do, and the type of anti-hero you want to be.

The battle for survival, however, remains the central theme as you’ll see the harsh realities of medieval life. This helps to elevate the game, giving it a distinct voice and outlook. While it’s easy to gloss over the grim truth of much of medieval history, Wartales decidedly chooses not to.

Yes, Your Grace

PC, Xbox Series X/S, Switch | Strategy RPG | 2020

The king's castle next to a rive in Yes, Your Grace. (Photo by Brave at Night)

The severely underrated Yes, Your Grace asks a simple question: when you can’t win, what will you do? A role-playing strategy game set in a fictional medieval kingdom, you are placed in the shoes of a weary king, Eryk of Davern, beset by personal and political challenges, and struggling to manage a declining kingdom.

Sat on your throne and confronted by endless choices, your sole job is to choose the least-worst option and offset disastrous consequences. Through this judgment, you’ll have to balance resource management and power building, and decide between emotions and logic. Be too hardheaded and you’ll become unpopular; too soft and enemies will tear you apart.

The game is brought to life through a retro pixel art style, which gives it a resemblance to a medieval manuscript illustration while quietly evoking a dark atmosphere of impending dread. Yes, Your Grace is simple in its execution yet beautifully crafted and compelling in its puzzle solving strategy.