The Black Death: origins & spread
Join us for episode two in our six-part series examining how the Black Death shook the Middle Ages…
Published: March 31, 2022 at 12:51 pm
Over recent years, our understanding of the Black Death has been radically transformed by new scientific developments. In this episode, Ellie Cawthorne speaks to Professor Monica Green about what the latest research can tell us about where the plague originated, and how it spread to eventually engulf vast swathes of the globe.
Note: The primary sources quoted in this series are taken from:
- The Black Death, translated and edited by Rosemary Horrox (1994)
- The Black Death, The Great Mortality of 1348-1350: A Brief History with Documents, John Arberth (2005)
