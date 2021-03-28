Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. The Byzantine empire: everything you wanted to know
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

The Byzantine empire: everything you wanted to know

Professor Judith Herrin responds to listener questions about the Byzantine empire, which emerged in late antiquity and survived until the end of the Middle Ages

Pod Judith Herrin WL

Published:

What did it mean to be ‘born in the purple’? What lasting legacy did the empire have on how we eat dinner? And what does ‘Byzantine’ actually mean? Professor Judith Herrin responds to listener questions and internet search queries about the 1,000-year history of Byzantine empire, which emerged in late antiquity and survived until the end of the Middle Ages.

Advertisement

Judith Herrin is the author of Byzantium: The Surprising Life of a Medieval Empire (Penguin, 2008)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Europe

Pod Judith Herrin WL
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Colourised print of the Lighthouse of Alexandria as imagined in the 18th century
General ancient history

The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World: what were they, and what happened to them?

The 'Alexander Mosaic' showing Alexander the Great
Ancient Greece

Alexander the Great: all you need to know about the empire builder and military genius

Second century relief portraying a Roman ophthalmologist examining a patient. (Photo By DEA / A. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini via Getty Images)
Roman

Roman medicine: 6 ways people stayed healthy in ancient Rome

First Crusade, Siege of Antioch, c1097,14th-century illustration (Photo by Getty Images)
Medieval

The crusades: everything you wanted to know