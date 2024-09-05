Where did the Erfurt Latrine Disaster unfold?

In July 1184, King Henry VI of the Hohenstaufen dynasty, who was ruler of Erfurt and the future Holy Roman Emperor, convoked a ‘Hoftag’, or informal assembly. It is thought to have been within the Petersberg citadel at Erfurt (in modern-day Germany).

The gathering aimed to address a dispute between the Archbishop of Mainz, Conrad of Wittelsbach, and Ludwig III, Landgrave of Thuringia. The precise origins of the two men’s bitterness have been lost to history, but land disputes were common gripes. This was also a time of political tensions among the empire’s patchwork of bishoprics, princedoms and myriad city-states.

Determined to mediate and resolve the feud, Henry summoned dozens of aristocrats and high-ranking officials from across the empire to attend a meeting.

More like this

What happened at the meeting that led to the disaster?

The Hoftag commenced on the morning of 26 July, with many delegates arriving the day before, but it was not long before disaster struck. The ancient wooden floor of the church collapsed under the combined weight of the nobles, and they were sent plummeting to the floor below.

Here was the building’s foetid cesspit. Medieval latrines, primitive and often perilously constructed, were a far cry from the luxuries of modern sanitation, often amounting to nothing more than large pits where sewage was gathered. Erfurt was about to give a stark lesson in the dangers of such basic facilities.

Revolting and tragic in equal measure, an estimated 60 to 100 nobles perished: either crushed by the falling woodwork, drowned in the horrific contents of the latrine, or asphyxiated by the unholy fumes emitted by the rotting sewage.

Yet in spite of the huge death toll, all the key players in the dispute miraculously survived. King Henry and Archbishop Conrad escaped death by clinging to iron window railings.

What happened to the survivors of the Erfurt Latrine Disaster?

The odorous catastrophe did not hinder King Henry’s political ascent. In the years following the Erfurt Latrine Disaster, his influence continued to grow until he became the Holy Roman Emperor in 1191. He led the so-called German Crusade of 1197; held the king of England, Richard the Lionheart, to ransom; and expanded his realm to include Sicily.

Henry’s survival that day ensured that his reign dramatically reshaped politics in Europe. This might have taken a different turn had he perished in Erfurt’s cesspit.

Was the original dispute resolved?

Due to the shocking events that ensued, all thoughts of brokering a peace between the two feuding nobles were forgotten.

It appears the enmity between Ludwig III and Archbishop Conrad may have persisted, but there is no evidence either way.

Why is the Erfurt Latrine Disaster remembered?

By combining those words ‘latrine’ and disaster’, the catastrophe has held a macabre and darkly humorous hold over posterity.

Hygiene was never a priority in this period, but the Erfurt Latrine Disaster stands as one of medieval Europe’s most bizarre and stomach-turning incidents.

It underscored the precariousness of medieval architecture and sanitation, revealing that even the most powerful individuals were not immune to the hazards of the era.

Advertisement

For us today, it also serves as a notorious reminder that unforeseen events that seemingly have little bearing on the wider geopolitical landscape can have a dramatic impact on history.