Game of Thrones’ medieval roots

Ten years since Game of Thrones first aired, Professor Carolyne Larrington, author of All Men Must Die: Power and Passion in Game of Thrones, explores the medieval world that inspired the fantasy epic. She also considers how the hit show drew on real medieval literature and events.

Carolyne Larrington is the author of All Men Must Die: Power and Passion in Game of Thrones (Bloomsbury, 2021)

Explore the real world parallels of Game of Thrones…

Frances McIntosh, a curator at Hadrian’s Wall, explores the parallels between the world heritage site and its icy equivalent…

From warrior eunuchs to shadowy assassins, Carolyne Larrington introduces some of the remarkable medieval people whose lives are reflected in the all-conquering fantasy drama…

Carolyne Larrington reveals some of the real-life history that underlies the extraordinary cultures and characters that make Game of Thrones such compelling viewing…