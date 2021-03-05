Game of Thrones’ medieval roots
A decade since it first aired, Carolyne Larrington explores the medieval world that inspired the fantasy epic
Ten years since Game of Thrones first aired, Professor Carolyne Larrington, author of All Men Must Die: Power and Passion in Game of Thrones, explores the medieval world that inspired the fantasy epic. She also considers how the hit show drew on real medieval literature and events.
Carolyne Larrington is the author of All Men Must Die: Power and Passion in Game of Thrones (Bloomsbury, 2021)
