Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. History quiz: how much do you know about medieval kings and queens?

History quiz: how much do you know about medieval kings and queens?

Are you worthy of a crown, or just muddling through the Middle Ages? Take our medieval kings and queens quiz and put your royal knowledge to the test...

How much do you know about medieval kings and queens?

Published:

How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Want to improve your knowledge? You can read more about about the royals of the Middle Ages in our medieval kings and queens hub page, where you can explore the lives of famous monarchs and the realities of rulership. Highlights include the secrets of surviving on the throne, medieval royal witches, and the surprising agency of medieval princesses

Tags

Try 3 issues for only £5

Try 6 issues for only £9.99 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW