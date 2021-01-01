Accessibility Links

From William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England, who defeated Harold II at the battle of Hastings in 1066; to Henry Tudor, who took the English throne after defeating and killing Richard III at the battle of Bosworth in 1485, the medieval period is full of fascinating kings and queens. Here, we explore the best, worst and  forgotten medieval monarchs…

Today's highlights

Coronation of King Edward III. (Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
7 medieval kings of England you should know about

A decorative portrait of Elizabeth Woodville
5 quick-fire questions about medieval queens – answered

A portrait of Henry VII, the first Tudor king of England, by Michiel Sittow. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Monarchy timeline: from the Middle Ages to the modern era

Defining moments that shaped the medieval monarchy

The White Ship disaster
Charles Spencer on the White Ship disaster, “the most disastrous moment in British maritime history”

The death of Wat Tyler', 1859. Tyler was a leader of the 1381 Peasants' Revolt in England, which saw a group of rebels march on London to oppose the institution of a poll tax and demand economic and social reforms. He was killed by officers loyal to King Richard II during negotiations at Smithfield, London. (Photo by Print Collector/Getty Images)
Your guide to the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381

Henry III during the Second Barons' War
Simon de Montfort and the barons’ crusade: why rebel lords waged holy war against Henry III

BL52779 Roy 2 B VII f.78 Reaping corn harvest in August, from the Queen Mary Psalter, c.1310-20 (vellum) by English School, (14th century); British Library, London, UK; © British Library Board. All Rights Reserved; PERMISSION REQUIRED FOR NON EDITORIAL USAGE; English, out of copyright PLEASE NOTE: The Bridgeman Art Library works with the owner of this image to clear permission. If you wish to reproduce this image, please inform us so we can clear permission for you.
What did Magna Carta mean to the English in 1215?

A painting of the Princes in the Tower
Did Richard III really kill the Princes in the Tower?

Defining moments: Agincourt may have been the springboard for Henry V's conquest of Normandy but it was the treaty of Troyes that secured his position as next in line to the crown of France. (Photo by Getty Images)
Henry V’s greatest victory (and it wasn’t at the battle of Agincourt)

Kings and queens in focus

King Richard I, aka Richard the Lionheart. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Richard the Lionheart may not have spoken English – plus 7 more surprising facts

Edward IV of England. (GeorgiosArt via Getty Images)
The secret intimacies of Edward IV: multiple marriages and a same-sex affair?

Empress Matilda
Empress Matilda, daughter of Henry I: a queen in a king’s world

The coronation of Philippa of Hainault
How did Philippa of Hainault, wife of Edward III, become one of medieval England’s best-loved queens?

Our composite image shows Henry II framed by an Arabic arch. Henry claimed he
King Henry II: the Muslim monarch of medieval England?

A portrait of Isabella I of Castile. (Photo by PHAS/UIG via Getty Images)
Isabella I of Castile: Europe’s greatest queen?

Edward I in parliament with the Archbishop of Canterbury; King Alexander III of Scotland; the Welsh Prince Llywelyn ab Gruffydd and the Archbishop of York. From the Wriothesley MS, 1523, published in ‘The Island Race’, a 20th-century book written by Sir Winston Churchill covering the history of the British Isles from the pre-Roman times to the Victorian era. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Edward I: man of principle or grasping opportunist?

Eleanor of Aquitaine depicted in a 12th-century prayer book
The real Eleanor of Aquitaine: 5 myths about the medieval queen

More medieval kings and queens

Realities of rulership

Brothers in arms Louis IX on his way to the Seventh Crusade, 1248. The French king kept his three brothers onside – preventing any potential family infighting – by providing them with huge lordships. (Photo by Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images)
How to run a medieval dynasty: survival secrets of ruling royal families

The effigy of Eleanor of Castile on her tomb
The love lives of medieval queens

Eleanor of Woodstock, eldest daughter of Edward II, whom you can read more about in the April 2019 issue of BBC History Magazine. Medieval princesses had more agency than we might think says historian Kelcey Wilson-Lee. (Image by Alamy)
7 things you didn’t know a medieval princess could do

Three of the children of Henry VII: Prince Henry; Arthur Prince of Wales and Princess Margaret
Royal sibling rivalry: Henry VIII, Richard III and other monarchs whose fate was determined by their brothers and sisters

Medieval monarchs at war

Richard III
What if… Richard III had won at Bosworth?

Cousins at war: King Stephen is shown holding a falcon in a miniature from 1253. His battle with his cousin Matilda for the English crown plunged the realm into a long civil war. (Photo by Alamy)
The Anarchy: how bloody was Stephen and Matilda’s medieval battle for the English crown?

The battle of Towton during the War of the Roses, 1461. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Wars of the Roses: the 15th-century clash of kings that heralded the dawn of the Tudor dynasty

King John and the French invasion

The battle of Crécy: triumph of the longbow

How Edward IV reclaimed his throne at the battle of Tewkesbury

More medieval battles