A Triple Bond Broken: The Destruction of the House of York

In a lecture from our 2019 History Weekend in Winchester, Thomas Penn explores the turbulent relationship between Edward IV, George, Duke of Clarence and Richard III

Thomas Penn on the House of York.

In a lecture he delivered at our 2019 BBC History Magazine History Weekend in Winchester, historian and author Thomas Penn explores the turbulent relationship between three brothers: Edward IV, George, Duke of Clarence and Richard III

