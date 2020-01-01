Accessibility Links

Princes in the Tower | Exclusive history podcast series

We are excited to reveal our brand new podcast series which delves into the medieval murder mystery of the Princes in the Tower. 

In 1483 two young princes vanished without a trace in the Tower of London. The prime suspect in their disappearance has long been their uncle, Richard III. But despite centuries of fierce debate, Richard’s guilt has proven impossible to pin down for certain. Could someone else be the culprit, or might the princes even have survived, spirited away by someone who wanted to save their necks?

We re-examine the historical evidence and speak to experts Lauren Johnson, Nathen Amin, Matt Lewis, Chris Skidmore and Leanda De Lisle, for their take on what really happened in one of history’s most fascinating cold cases. 

Find all eight episodes below, exclusively available on historyextra.com

Princes in the Tower Episode 1: The case
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 1: The case

Princes in the Tower Episode 2: The timeline
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 2: The timeline

Princes in the Tower Episode 3: The prime suspect
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 3: The prime suspect

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 4: Examining the evidence

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 5: Circumstantial evidence and strange behaviour

Princes in the Tower Episode 6: The other suspects
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 6: The other suspects

Princes in the Tower Episode 7: Survival theories
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 7: Survival theories

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 8: A conclusion (of sorts)

