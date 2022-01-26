History Extra logo
  Medieval masterclass 1: Imperium 410-750

Dan Jones takes listeners on a journey through early medieval Europe, beginning with the Roman empire in a state of collapse, rocked by a changing climate and mass migration

Published:

Dan Jones takes listeners on a journey through early medieval Europe, beginning with the Roman empire in a state of collapse, rocked by a changing climate and mass migration. He speaks to David Musgrove about the superpowers that emerged in Rome’s wake: the so-called “barbarian” realms that laid the foundations for the European kingdoms, the state of Byzantium and the first Islamic empires.

Did you know this medieval masterclass is also available as an on-demand video series? Join us today for full access to every episode.

Dan Jones

Historian and presenter

Dan Jones is a historian, presenter and journalist, and theauthor of numerous internationally bestselling books about medieval history.

Dr David Musgrove

Content director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

