Medieval masterclass 2: Dominium 750-1215

Dan Jones’ journey continues with the age of the Franks, who revived a Christian, pseudo-Roman empire in the west. The story here is partly but not exclusively political: besides tracing the rise of the dynasties who carved Europe into Christian royal realms. He speaks to David Musgrove we also look at the new forms of cultural ‘soft’ power that emerged around the turn of the first millennium, as well as how monks and knights came to play such an important role in western society during the Middle Ages – and how the fusion of their two mindsets gave birth to the crusades.

