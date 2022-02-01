History Extra logo
Medieval masterclass 2: Dominium 750-1215

Dan Jones and David Musgrove delve into the age of the Franks. They trace the rise of the dynasties who carved Europe into Christian royal realms and explore how monks and knights came to play such an important role in western society during the Middle Ages...

Published:

Dan Jones’ journey continues with the age of the Franks, who revived a Christian, pseudo-Roman empire in the west. The story here is partly but not exclusively political: besides tracing the rise of the dynasties who carved Europe into Christian royal realms. He speaks to David Musgrove we also look at the new forms of cultural ‘soft’ power that emerged around the turn of the first millennium, as well as how monks and knights came to play such an important role in western society during the Middle Ages – and how the fusion of their two mindsets gave birth to the crusades.

Did you know this medieval masterclass is also available as an on-demand video series? Join us today for full access to every episode.

Authors

Dan Jones

Historian and presenter

Dan Jones is a historian, presenter and journalist, and theauthor of numerous internationally bestselling books about medieval history.

Dr David Musgrove

Content director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

