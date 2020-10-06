Episode 3: The prime suspect

If one there’s one figure whose shadow looms large over this case, it’s Richard III. The princes’ uncle has long been the prime suspect, but no concrete evidence against him has ever been satisfactorily pinned down. In this episode, we look at the character of the man accused of murdering his young nephews. While Shakespeare portrayed him as a scheming, villainous monster and modern Richardians argue he has been a victim of Tudor propaganda, we’ll reveal that the truth may be more complex.

