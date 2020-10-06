Accessibility Links

Episode 3: The prime suspect

Join us for the third episode of the Princes in the Tower, a medieval murder mystery…

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series

If one there’s one figure whose shadow looms large over this case, it’s Richard III. The princes’ uncle has long been the prime suspect, but no concrete evidence against him has ever been satisfactorily pinned down. In this episode, we look at the character of the man accused of murdering his young nephews. While Shakespeare portrayed him as a scheming, villainous monster and modern Richardians argue he has been a victim of Tudor propaganda, we’ll reveal that the truth may be more complex.

