Episode 5: Circumstantial evidence and strange behaviour

Join us for the fifth episode of the Princes in the Tower, a medieval murder mystery…

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series

There are some aspects the disappearance of the Princes in the Tower that simply don’t seem to add up – the key players involved behaved in ways that don’t make much sense to us today. In this episode we look at the historical context to try to untangle accusations of illegitimacy, the unexpected acts of desperate mother, and why everyone involved maintained silent about what happened to the princes.

