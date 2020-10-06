Accessibility Links

Episode 6: The other suspects

Join us for the sixth episode of the Princes in the Tower, a medieval murder mystery…

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series

While Richard III has long been the prime suspect in the princes’ disappearance, several other figures have also been placed in the frame down the centuries. In this episode, it’s time to entertain the theories that someone else may have been to blame. We’ll interrogate the cases against other characters that could be implicated, from shadowy court players and vengeful noblemen to unknown assassins.

