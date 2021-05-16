Samurai: everything you wanted to know
Professor Michael Wert responds to listener questions and online search queries about the samurai of feudal Japan
In the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, Professor Michael Wert responds to listener questions and internet search queries about Japan’s famous warriors, the samurai. He explains when the samurai emerged, how they evolved from warriors to aristocrats – and why they voted for their own abolition. Plus, Michael breaks down the mysteries of bushidō, seppuku and rōnin
Michael Wert is the author of Samurai: A Very Short Introduction (OUP, 2021)
