The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Samurai: everything you wanted to know

Professor Michael Wert responds to listener questions and online search queries about the samurai of feudal Japan

Published:

In the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, Professor Michael Wert responds to listener questions and internet search queries about Japan’s famous warriors, the samurai. He explains when the samurai emerged, how they evolved from warriors to aristocrats – and why they voted for their own abolition. Plus, Michael breaks down the mysteries of bushidō, seppuku and rōnin

Michael Wert is the author of Samurai: A Very Short Introduction (OUP, 2021)

