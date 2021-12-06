All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Sex lives of medieval people
Katherine Harvey discusses whether attitudes to sex in the Middle Ages were really so different from our own
Were medieval attitudes to sex really that different from our own? Historian Katherine Harvey speaks to Elinor Evans about the sex lives of ordinary people in the Middle Ages – from how sexuality was governed by ideas about sin, to the “love magic” that was thought to trick people into bed.
Katherine Harvey is the author of The Fires of Lust: Sex in the Middle Ages (Reaktion Books, 2021)