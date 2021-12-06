History Extra logo
Sex lives of medieval people

Katherine Harvey discusses whether attitudes to sex in the Middle Ages were really so different from our own

Katherine Harvey discusses whether attitudes to sex in the Middle Ages were really so different from our own. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Were medieval attitudes to sex really that different from our own? Historian Katherine Harvey speaks to Elinor Evans about the sex lives of ordinary people in the Middle Ages – from how sexuality was governed by ideas about sin, to the “love magic” that was thought to trick people into bed.

Katherine Harvey is the author of The Fires of Lust: Sex in the Middle Ages (Reaktion Books, 2021)

Elinor Evans

Digital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

