Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. A surprising history of the index
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

A surprising history of the index

Historian Dennis Duncan guides us through singular stories from the history of the book index

Historian Dennis Duncan guides us through singular stories from the history of the book index

Published:

The index, the bit at the back of a book you mostly only turn to for reference, has a bit of a dowdy reputation – and it’s an unfair one. Dennis Duncan discusses the index’s surprising history: one that has saved heretics from the stake, kept politicians from office and proved a battleground for snarky academic rivalries.

Advertisement

Dennis Duncan is the author of Index, A Brief History of the (Allen Lane, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Europe

Historian Dennis Duncan guides us through singular stories from the history of the book index
Learn more about this subject
HEX Subs Nov 274 Sidebar 1200 x 800

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW