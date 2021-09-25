All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
A surprising history of the index
Historian Dennis Duncan guides us through singular stories from the history of the book index
Published:
The index, the bit at the back of a book you mostly only turn to for reference, has a bit of a dowdy reputation – and it’s an unfair one. Dennis Duncan discusses the index’s surprising history: one that has saved heretics from the stake, kept politicians from office and proved a battleground for snarky academic rivalries.
Dennis Duncan is the author of Index, A Brief History of the (Allen Lane, 2021)