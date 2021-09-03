Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. The surprisingly modern Middle Ages
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

The surprisingly modern Middle Ages

Dan Jones explores the similarities and differences between the medieval experience and our lives today

Dan Jones explores the similarities and differences between the medieval experience and our lives today. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

In what ways was the medieval era surprisingly modern? Dan Jones, whose latest book is Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages, reveals the similarities and differences between the medieval experience and our lives today.

Advertisement

Dan Jones is the author of Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages (Apollo, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW