Week three – Political communities
Showing 1 to 6 of 6 results
- Membership
HistoryExtra Academy video lecture: political participation in late-medieval England. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the third lecture of our course, Hannah Skoda explores the participation of ordinary people in government and lawmaking in the later Middle Ages – from the Peasants' Revolt of 1381, to popular petitioning
- Period
Late-medieval England course: week three quiz. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Discover how much you've learned about government and politics in the later Middle Ages with our quiz
- Membership
King's justice: raising a grievance in medieval England. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In an article published in BBC History Magazine in 2009, the late Professor Mark Ormrod explored how medieval grievances could be resolved with a direct appeal to king or parliament, and revealed some colourful details of daily life some 700 years ago
- Medieval
Your guide to the Peasants' Revolt of 1381
In spring 1381, a group of rebels marched on the city of London, attacking houses and towns on their way to confront the teenage king Richard II. Historian Helen Carr explores what happened and answers key questions about the episode known as the Peasants’ Revolt, from the reasons for the unrest to the identity of Wat Tyler
- Medieval
Henry IV: the usurper king
Henry IV may be best known for seizing the throne from his cousin Richard II. Yet, says biographer Chris Given-Wilson, Henry's greatest feat wasn't grabbing power but holding on to it...
- Membership
Richard II: “I find myself a traitor”
Dan Jones explains how the bard's Richard II was remarkably true to life