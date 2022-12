Lucy Lethbridge discusses her new book on the emergence and boom of mass British tourism. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she touches on early package holidays led by the fatherly Thomas Cook, the vomit-inducing travails of long-distance stagecoach journeys, the romance of camping and the hedonistic pleasures of 19th-century health spas.

Lucy Lethbridge is the author of Tourists: How the British Went Abroad to Find Themselves (Bloomsbury, 2022)