British royal family podcast episodes
Showing items 1 to 5 of 5
- General Historyaudio
Royal funerals: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Tracy Borman answers questions on the history of royal funerals
- General Historyaudio
Royal residences: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Tracy Borman answers listener questions about the history of Britain’s royal residences – from castles to palaces
- 20th Centuryaudio
The Queen's century of change. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
As the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee, Dominic Sandbrook looks back on how Britain has changed radically during her lifetime
- First World Waraudio
How did the British royals survive WW1?
Promoted by Subs offer
Heather Jones discusses the role of the British royal family during the First World War
- Victorianaudio
At home with the royals
Promoted by Subs offer
Adrian Tinniswood explores the fascinating history of Britain’s royal households, from the Tudor period until today