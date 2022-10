Why was the CIA formed? Who were the key players in the agency’s history? And what was its most significant scandal? Seventy five years on since the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency was formed, Professor Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones takes on listener questions on the history of the CIA for our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ series.

Advertisement

Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones is the author of A Question of Standing: The History of the CIA (Oxford University Press, 2022)