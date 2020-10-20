Judges reveal the finalists of the 2020 Cundill History Prize

Books on the rise of the East India Company, the real lives of the Aztecs and an influential revolt by enslaved people have been announced as the finalists of a prestigious history award.

The final trio of authors in contention for the 2020 Cundill History Prize was revealed on 20 October in an online broadcast hosted by chair of the jury Peter Frankopan. They are William Dalrymple, for The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company; Camilla Townsend, for Fifth Sun: A New History of the Aztecs; and Vincent Brown, for Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War.

All three finalists will be awarded $10,000, with the winner – to be announced in an online presentation on 3 December – also going on to receive $75,000.

“These are three magnificent books chosen from an extraordinarily strong shortlist,” said Frankopan. “The works of the finalists shine new light on topics that are riveting, revelatory and revolutionary. But they do not just offer important insights into the past; they also each have a striking resonance for the world around us in 2020.”

Previous winners of the $75,000 prize include Julia Lovell, Applebaum, Diarmaid MacCulloch and Maya Jasanoff. You can read more about the full shortlist here.