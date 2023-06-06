How women helped sustain the slave trade
Stephanie E Jones-Rogers reveals how white women across the American South played crucial roles in perpetuating the system of slavery
Slavery was a system that pervaded life in the American South, and as historian Stephanie E Jones-Rogers reveals in her book They Were Her Property, women played crucial roles in perpetuating that system. Stephanie is one of the winners of this year’s Dan David prize – awarded for outstanding historical scholarship. Here she speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about how white women were directly involved in the trade and ownership of enslaved people, and often used tactics that were just as brutal as those of slave-owning men.
Stephanie E Jones-Rogers is the author of They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South (Yale, 2019)
