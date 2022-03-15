What is a Molotov cocktail?

A Molotov cocktail is an improvised incendiary firebomb, made by placing a flammable item such as a cloth or a rag inside a breakable bottle of fuel – usually petrol or alcohol – which is lit just before the bottle is thrown. When the bottle breaks on impact, the cloud of flammable substance ignites, causing an immediate fireball.

They were first used during the Spanish Civil War of 1936–39, when the Spanish general and future ruler of the country Francisco Franco ordered his Nationalist troops to use them against Soviet-supplied tanks who were supporting the Republicans. But they did not get their name until the First Soviet-Finnish War (aka ‘the Winter War’) of 1939–40, when the Soviet Union invaded Finland. In the face of international protests against the invasion, Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslev Molotov claimed that Russian aircraft were dropping humanitarian food deliveries, not bombs. Finnish citizens mockingly dubbed the Soviet bombs “Molotov’s bread baskets”, and gave their home-made bottle bombs the name “Molotov cocktail”, as “a drink to go with the food”.