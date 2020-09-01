Postcards from the past competition: the winners

In May this year, as the world was locking down, BBC History Revealed, with HistoryExtra, launched a competition for children aged 6–13 designed to challenge their historical knowledge and imagination. Their task: to write and draw a postcard from the perspective of a historical person living in a past lockdown.

The response has been amazing, with more than 600 children across the UK putting pen to paper and channelling their inner historians. The panel of judges was bowled over by the sheer variety of characters chosen – from Elizabeth I, Blackbeard the pirate and Martin Luther King, to Ötzi the Iceman, Boudicca and Samuel Pepys – as well as the artistic talent, imagination and breadth of historical knowledge.

Sadly, there could be only ten winners, whose postcards you can see below, as well as some bonus ‘highly commended’ entries. A huge thank you and well done to everyone who entered – your postcards brought many smiles to the whole magazine team.

Congratulations to all ten winners! All ten winning postcards will be published in the October issue of BBC History Revealed – on sale from 3 September.

Charlotte Hodgman

Editor, BBC History Revealed

The 10 winners

The following ten winners (in no particular order) all win a framed version of their postcard, a HistoryExtra T-shirt and a water bottle!



1 Annika Chapman

Age: 6

From: Bristol

Writing as: Mary, Queen of Scots

Judges’ comments: “Captured the relationship between the two queens very well”

2 Eva Bewicke

Age: 12

From: Tyne & Wear



Writing as: Anne Frank



Judges’ comments: “Great sense of atmosphere and a fantastic drawing”

3 Christopher Turner

Age: 13

From: London

Writing as: Nelson Mandela

Judges’ comments: “Moving and very inspiring”

4 Lucas Embery

Age: 9

From: Suffolk

Writing as: Charles Darwin

Judges’ comments: “We loved Darwin’s tortoise excitement!”

5 Ethan Davison

Age: 7

From: Essex

Writing as: Spartacus

Judges’ comments: “Loved the menacing drawing”

6 Erin Gray

Age: 11

From: East Yorkshire

Writing as: Katherine Johnson

Judges’ comments: “Great character choice and use of imagination”

This is a pandemic and all the people of the USA are affected. Life has changed as we have a lockdown across the country. These past months have been completely altered: our family, the food we eat and my job. There has been a serious decrease in the food. This discrimination has gone too far! We African-Americans have been living on hardly enough. I have three children to feed! The white stores have an incredible array of nutritious foods, however we have been on a minimal diet and I dread that malnutrition will occur. Another problem is NASA. I am on a low income as it is. I have had a cutback in work as we have been advised not to enter the offices. The mail has been delayed so any crucial work is always rushed to the deadline. Let’s hope and pray our situation will improve soon.

Kind regards, Katherine Johnson

7 Cameron Barnes

Age: 13

From: South Yorkshire

Writing as: Harald Hardrada

Judges’ comments: “Impressive knowledge of Viking games”

8 Caitlin Rawden

Age: 9

From: Essex

Writing as: Henry VIII

Judges’ comments: “Excellent Tudor knowledge”

9 Emilia Harrison

Age: 8

From: Cheshire

Writing as: Thomas Becket

Judges’ comments: “Loved the drama and detail”

10 Luca Griffin

Age: 8

From: Worcestershire

Writing as: King Arthur

Judges’ comments: “Lovely drawing. Surely every garden needs an Excalibur!”

Highly commended

There were so many fantastic postcards submitted that it was incredibly hard to choose the final 10 winners. Although sadly they don’t qualify for a prize, check out some of our other favourite, ‘highly commended’ entries below…

Amelia Earhart – by Alice Hurd, 8, Essex

Boudicca – by Elizabeth Ansdell, 12, Kent

Hiawatha – by Mia Virgo-Cox, 12, South Yorkshire

Henry VIII – by Jasper Knowles, 8, Tyne & Wear

Edward III – by Max Farish, Surrey

Billy the Kid – by Rory Barry, 12, Herefordshire

Mary Shelley – by Ursula Newbould, Kent

You can also view a selection of the other fantastic entries here

