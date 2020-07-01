Postcards from the past: a selection of entries from our lockdown competition

We’re posting a selection of entries on this page throughout the competition – so keep checking back to see if you’ve been featured!

BBC History Revealed magazine is asking children aged 6–13 to choose a historical figure and write a short postcard from the perspective of that person, imagining that they are stuck in a historical lockdown.

What is the postcards from the past competition?

The closing date for the competition is 1 July 2020 After that date, a panel of judges will choose 10 winners whose creations will be published in a future issue of BBC History Revealed. Find out how to enter

Competition entries

George III – by Thomas, 11, London

Frida Kahlo – by Eva, 12, Cheshire

Winston Churchill – by Chloe, 11, Macclesfield

Mary Anning – by Ruby, 9, Bristol

Emmeline Pankhurst – by Harriet, 11, Bristol

Elizabeth I – by Caitlin, 12, Wiltshire

Boudicca – by Olivia, 8, Sunderland

Anne Frank – by Ivy, 13, Cheshire

Anne Boleyn – by Aleena, 12, Glasgow

Florence Nightingale – by Eva, 12, Wiltshire

Roman soldier – by Rafsan, 8, London

Emmeline Pankhurst – by Rosie, 9, East Sussex

Queen Victoria – by Rosie, 10, Wiltshire

Boudica – by Adelaide, 6, Bristol

Henry VIII – by Caitlyn, 12, Kingston-upon-Thames