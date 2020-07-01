Postcards from the past: a selection of entries from our lockdown competition

What is the postcards from the past competition?
BBC History Revealed magazine is asking children aged 6–13 to choose a historical figure and write a short postcard from the perspective of that person, imagining that they are stuck in a historical lockdown.
We’re posting a selection of entries on this page throughout the competition – so keep checking back to see if you’ve been featured!
We’ll also share examples on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. If you’d like to share your creation on social media yourself, make sure you include the hashtag #pastpostcards so we can see it!
The closing date for the competition is 1 July 2020
After that date, a panel of judges will choose 10 winners whose creations will be published in a future issue of BBC History Revealed.
Competition entries
Click on the top right corner of each entry to expand or open gallery view!
(Please note that we may not be able to publish every entry submitted. Last updated 13 May 2020)
George III – by Thomas, 11, London
I can’t see any of my farms because of lockdown. It really annoys me because I can’t see any of my friends or children (they all decided to leave!). It’s just like when I lost America! At least I have Octavian for company. Peacocks! From HRH George III. PS: My doctor made some weird cures for me – like I need curing. | By Thomas, 11, London
Frida Kahlo – by Eva, 12, Cheshire
My name is Frida Kahlo. I am 18 years old and I’m in lockdown after suffering from a horrific traffic accident. I have very painful injuries including a broken collarbone, ribs and pelvis. While recovering, instead of continuing my studies I took up painting – mainly pictures of myself – from my bed. To help pass the time I have been drawing pictures of my foot since it’s the only thing I can see on my bed. I use a mirror to help me paint when I do my self-portrait. It’s good fun and it takes my mind off the pain and being isolated. | By Eva, 12, Cheshire
Want to know more about the postcards from the past competition?
Winston Churchill – by Chloe, 11, Macclesfield
It is Sir Winston Churchill talking. My current life in lockdown is making me very frustrated due to me not being able to meet my people. I can and will continue to make important decisions for our country. In lockdown I have been painting, which I love. Now we have to stay inside I am getting low on my daily cigars and am concerned I may have to give up smoking! | By Chloe, 11, Macclesfield
Mary Anning – by Ruby, 9, Bristol
I am quite missing the beach but I still have my dog, Tray, to play with. But that does not mean I can’t stop focussing on my fossil collection, working out which species they are. I’m excited to get back on the beach and start looking for fossils. The weather down in Lyme Regis is glorious today. The sun is out and the birds are chirping. It’s quite sad I can’t go out. Kind regards, Mary | By Ruby, 9, Bristol
Emmeline Pankhurst – by Harriet, 11, Bristol
Ugh! It’s so tedious stuck in this stuffy prison cell while my past self dances through the streets doing what I was born to do. Were it not for coronavirus I would be freed tomorrow, once again able to wave my banner, shout my words of protest, and eventually claim my victory. This is not to say that I am unsupportive: my faded banner still flies from the rusty bars of my cell where I shelter from disease – and freedom. Your sincerely, Emmeline Pankhurst | By Harriet, 11, Bristol
Elizabeth I – by Caitlin, 12, Wiltshire
Dear people of the future, I am writing to give you some advice on makeup and to take care of yourselves as I hear there is a nasty virus going around. Facts: (1) Do not put poisonous makeup on. (2) Remember to brush your teeth because I never did so I died with black rotten teeth. (3) Don’t eat sugar – trust me, sugar did this to me and I regret it. Yours, Queen Elizabeth I | By Caitlin, 12, Wiltshire
Boudicca – by Olivia, 8, Sunderland
Dear BBC History Revealed. The Iceni tribe shall not stand for your lockdown. We will rebel against this Covid-19!!! Weather remains fine. Wish you were here. Queen Boudicca | By Olivia, 8, Sunderland
Anne Frank – by Ivy, 13, Cheshire
My name is Anne Frank. I have been in lockdown in my father’s office for five months now. The rules compared to home are completely different, we have to talk softly and tiptoe around the secret annexe (where we are hiding) at all times. I desperately long to go outside to the beach with Margot and go to school with my friends. If I were outside I would have a sense of freedom in me but for now I write to you. Anne. PS: (Try writing a diary it helps) | By Ivy, 13, Cheshire
Anne Boleyn – by Aleena, 12, Glasgow
I am currently in lockdown in the Tower of London. The virus has taken over England and my husband, Henry, has accused me of witchcraft. He thinks I brought the virus to England as revenge. I am truly hurt by this and I hope and pray they don’t find me guilty. Everyday I lose my strength and ambition of being freed. I know death is near and my suffering will end soon. Queen Anne Boleyn | By Aleena, 12, Glasgow
Florence Nightingale – by Eva, 12, Wiltshire
To my future generations, I heard of your coronavirus issues and I can’t help but wish I was there to help. (Although I cannot guarantee I would be of any use). Even though you may be struggling with the virus, you should still feel lucky that you are not living in the Crimean War like I was. Yours, Florence Nightingale | By Eva, 12, Wiltshire
Roman soldier – by Rafsan, 8, London
I am bored of lockdown so I keep on looking up “stuff to do at home” but none of them is FUN! I’m just sad that I can’t make any more concrete. My birthday is in a few weeks and I have to make concrete. Love from the dearest Romans. (Is it still stone age? I know you’re thinking how can I look it up in the stone age? On my stone computer.) | By Rafsan, 8, London
Emmeline Pankhurst – by Rosie, 9, East Sussex
Hello! Emmeline Pankhurst here, I hope you are well? Keeping busy with reading of course! This lockdown only highlights the plight of women, it feels like prison! Lots of new politics in the world. I feel desperate to keep main focus on women’s empowerment. This crisis has hit us all hard. Stay strong! Emmeline Pankhurst | By Rosie, 9, East Sussex
Queen Victoria – by Rosie, 10, Wiltshire
To everyone in 2020. I am sorry to hear about your lockdown, it sounds like a true pain. I am terribly glad I am not part of it. In case you were wondering (which you should have been) I am writing to you from my house in Osborne, which I am delighted to be in with my family. We come here very frequently and love spending time at the seaside. It is a true pity you and your family members can’t join us. Yours, Queen Victoria | By Rosie, 10, Wiltshire
Boudica – by Adelaide, 6, Bristol
To Prasutagus, in lockdown I am making new and shiny weapons, from Boudicca | By Adelaide, age 6, Bristol
Henry VIII – by Caitlyn, 12, Kingston-upon-Thames
This lockdown has unleashed an ultimate boredom upon thou’s castle. Thee cannot joust or dance with thou’s friends. Mary has given thou a headache with all her crying. Thou wishes she would stop. Thou has wished hard enough for a boy but thou’s mistress has failed to give. Thou hopes this will be over soon so thou can look for a new mistress to hopefully give me a male heir to take over the throne once I pass. | By Caitlyn, 12, Kingston-upon-Thames
