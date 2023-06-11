Why did the British state decide to send criminals across the globe to Australia? Was it really as grim as you might expect to be one of those transported? And what was the impact of the convict transportation system on Australia and its indigenous peoples? In our latest Everything you wanted to know episode, Nancy Cushing answers listener questions on convict transportation to Australia.

Nancy Cushing is the author of A History of Crime in Australia: Australian Underworlds (Routledge, 2022)