Postcards from the past: Aged between 6–13? Enter our exciting lockdown competition

Even with televisions, toys and the internet, life in lockdown for most people isn’t much fun. But imagine how life might have been in a medieval lockdown, or isolating in ancient Rome…

Enter our postcards from the past contest for a chance to be published in the magazine and win some prizes! Follow the competition on social media using #pastpostcards

Enter our postcards from the past contest for a chance to be published in the magazine and win some prizes! Follow the competition on social media using #pastpostcards

Advertisement

Even with televisions, toys and the internet, life in lockdown for most people isn’t much fun. But imagine how life might have been in a medieval lockdown, or isolating in ancient Rome…

… well that’s exactly what we’d like you to do!

If you’re aged between 6 and 13, BBC History Revealed magazine would love you to write a postcard, pretending that you are a historical character living in a historical lockdown.

You might decide you’re a bored Henry VIII, writing from Hampton Court Palace in the 16th century; or perhaps you’re an ancient Egyptian slave, isolating with your master and running out of food.

How to enter

DOWNLOAD OUR PDF POSTCARD TEMPLATE

If you don’t have a printer at home, don’t worry – you can draw your own!

Choose a historical figure, and write a short letter to us from the perspective of that person. Imagine that they are in lockdown – what would they be thinking about?

We love great pictures at BBC History Revealed, so we’ve also included space for you to draw a picture of your character in lockdown.

And don’t forget to create a special stamp!

Example 1: Woody, aged 12, Bristol

When you’re happy with your postcard, ask a parent or guardian to take a photograph of it and email the photo to photos@historyrevealed.com making sure you include your name, age and a general geographical location within the email itself. If you want some tips on how to submit the best possible photo of your postcard, please read our technical tips below.

We’ll post a selection of images on HistoryExtra throughout the competition – so keep checking back to see if you’ve been featured. We’ll also share examples on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. If you’d like to share your creation on social media yourself, make sure you include the hashtag #pastpostcards so we can see it!

Technical tips Where possible, write your postcard in pen, so that it’s easy to read on the final photograph Photos should be less than 10MB in size Try and make sure your postcard fills the entire photograph, so it’s nice and clear It is recommended that you take the photograph in landscape

Example 2: Annie, aged 7, Bristol

Prizes and closing date

The closing date for the competition is 1 July 2020. After that date, a panel of judges will choose 10 winners whose creations will be published in a future issue of BBC History Revealed.

The 10 winners will also receive a t-shirt, water bottle and framed picture of their postcard.

Read the full competition terms and conditions

Entries will judged on the following criteria Creativity shown in drawing, writing and ideas Demonstration of any historical knowledge of the character chosen Presentation of submission

Example 3: Betty, aged 8, Bristol

Need inspiration?

Don’t forget, if you’re struggling for ideas, there’s a wealth of content on HistoryExtra to give you some inspiration and get you started. (Please note that some of our articles may include references to historical violence; you can also find plenty of child-friendly history resources at BBC Bitesize)

Key characters you might like to research include:

Advertisement

Browse more articles about key historical figures here

Example 4: By Freddie, aged 9, Bristol