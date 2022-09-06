Russia’s national past: unpicking history from propaganda
Orlando Figes discusses how Russia has viewed – and weaponised – its own past, from debates around the nation’s foundation to Putin’s historical justifications for invading Ukraine
In order to understand modern Russia, historian Orlando Figes argues, you need to understand the country’s view of its own past. From Putin’s historical justifications for invading Ukraine to debates about Russia’s foundation story, Figes tells Ellie Cawthorne how Russia has reflected on – and weaponised – its own history.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
