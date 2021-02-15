Accessibility Links

BBC History Magazine

  4. Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 5: What now?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 5: What now?

Join us for the final episode of the Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry...

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series

Published:

In the final episode of the series, our panel considers the afterlife of the Bayeux Tapestry, debating its differing legacies in France and Britain, whether it might be exhibited in Britain, and why it continues to fascinate.

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Michael Wood and Dr Janina Ramirez.

Enjoyed episode 5?

Visit the series homepage for more articles about the Tapestry or begin our previous podcast series: The Princes in the Tower, a medieval murder mystery

New to the series?

Start listening with Episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
