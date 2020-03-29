Everything you ever wanted to know about the Normans, but were afraid to ask
In a bonus Sunday episode, Marc Morris, author of an acclaimed history of the Norman Conquest, tackles some of the big questions about William the Conqueror and his followers, several of which were submitted by our listeners and social media fans
Find out everything you wanted to know about the Normans with this bonus episode of the HistoryExtra podcast. Marc Morris, author of an acclaimed history of the Norman Conquest, tackles some of the big questions about William the Conqueror and his followers, several of which were submitted by our listeners and social media fans.
How to download the History Extra podcast