Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Norman
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Normans, but were afraid to ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Normans, but were afraid to ask

In a bonus Sunday episode, Marc Morris, author of an acclaimed history of the Norman Conquest, tackles some of the big questions about William the Conqueror and his followers, several of which were submitted by our listeners and social media fans

A visitor looks at the Bayeux tapestry in Bayeux, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Find out everything you wanted to know about the Normans with this bonus episode of the HistoryExtra podcast. Marc Morris, author of an acclaimed history of the Norman Conquest, tackles some of the big questions about William the Conqueror and his followers, several of which were submitted by our listeners and social media fans.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: William the Conqueror

A visitor looks at the Bayeux tapestry in Bayeux, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

A section of the Bayeux Tapestry depicting Harold Godwinson being crowned king of England. Harold was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England and was killed by William, Duke of Normandy at the battle of Hastings in 1066. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Anglo-Saxon

1066: eight days that rocked England

Podcast Website large Kathryn Hurlock
Norman

The story of the Bayeux Tapestry

Cliffords tower, built by Henry III between 1250-1275, rear view, York, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, 13th century
Norman

Where History Happened: The Norman Conquest

The Harrying of the North. Gouache on paper, by Patrick Nicolle (1907–95). Private collection. (© Look and Learn/Bridgeman Images)
Norman

Occupation, resistance, subjugation: the bloody aftermath of 1066