All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Stonehenge: everything you wanted to know (part two)
In the second episode of a two-part special, Mike Pitts answers listener questions on Britain’s most famous prehistoric site
Published:
In the second episode of this two-part special on Stonehenge, archaeologist and author Mike Pitts answers more listener questions on the most famous prehistoric monument in Britain. Speaking to David Musgrove, he discusses Stonehenge’s relationship with other prehistoric sites, its long legacy, and why we call it “Stonehenge”.
Mike Pitts is the author of How to Build Stonehenge (Thames & Hudson, 2022)