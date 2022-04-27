Deep-rooted beliefs

But where does the idea that zonbis can be ‘harnessed’ come from in the first place? Zonbi practice has its roots in indigenous Taíno beliefs, such as the idea that spirits could be conveyed into stones or sculptural objects known as zemis, as well as those of West African secret societies like the ‘Leopard Men’ of Nigeria, who claimed to be able to shapeshift into animals at night. Not everyone is believed to possess the requisite skillset to command these spirits, though – it takes a powerful Haitian bòkò (sorcerer) or a member of Haiti’s own secret societies to work with the dead in this way.

For example, in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, there is a man named Hans who serves as an oungan, or vodun priest. As a member of the Sampwèl secret society, Hans commands a spectral battalion of mò – or spirits – through the skull of another oungan who once served as his mentor in the sorcery arts. Hans also carries out his work using a collection of red and black cloth figurines, representing spirits that can be sent on zonbi expeditions, while another group of mercenaries is represented by a cluster of wooden chairs, which are bound together with twisted ropes and hung upside down from the ceiling of his atelier (workshop).

Ritual specialists like Hans play a key role in directing disembodied spirits, which, on their own, are thought to wreak tremendous havoc; after the 2010 Haitian earthquake, it was said that thousands of unburied dead became loup garou spirit demons that caused furniture to fly out of second-storey windows. The zonbi is thus said to be a spirit of the dead that is trapped and conveyed by the invisible hand of a mystical agent.