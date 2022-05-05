The end of Roman Britain: introduction, and a mystery mosaic
Join us for episode one in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: May 5, 2022 at 1:53 pm
What really happened in Britain as Roman influence waned? Recent research is shaking up our view of the end of imperial rule during the fifth century, and one new find in particular – a mosaic at Chedworth Roman villa – is leading experts to reassess how far people carried on “being Roman”. In the opening episode of our new series, David Musgrove takes a trip to Chedworth to begin his investigation into the end of Roman Britain.
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
