The end of Roman Britain: life in the late imperial age
Join us for episode two in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: May 12, 2022 at 9:57 am
In the second episode of our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain, David Musgrove investigates what life was like for people living in the later Roman era, in the third and fourth centuries. He speaks to Professor Will Bowden to explore the inequalities that existed between the haves and have-nots, and how far the stresses and strains that were at play in the wider empire impacted on everyday life in Britain
