The end of Roman Britain: A militarised state?
Join us for episode three in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: May 19, 2022 at 12:25 pm
In the third episode of our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain, David Musgrove looks at how far Britain was a militarised state between the third and fifth centuries. Historian Dr Rob Collins explains how Roman Britain was set up to support the military machine of the wider empire, and what might have happened when that military machine began to falter.
