The end of Roman Britain: religion and belief
Join us for episode four in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: May 26, 2022 at 12:47 pm
In the fourth episode of our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain, David Musgrove considers the role of religion in late Roman Britain with Dr David Petts. They look at how far Christianity was embedded in Britain by the fourth century, what other religious practices existed alongside it and, crucially, how far adherence to the Christian faith in the declining years of the empire helped to keep the Roman way of life going in Britain.
Authors
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
