The end of Roman Britain: an identity crisis?
Join us for episode five in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: June 2, 2022 at 12:17 pm
In the fifth episode of our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain, David Musgrove talks to Dr James Gerrard about how society changed as Britain slipped out of Roman control in the fifth century. They also discuss what the latest research can tell us about how people might have reimagined their identities in the face of a changing world.
Advertisement
Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain
Authors
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Try 3 issues for £5 of Britain's bestselling history magazine + receive The Queen Special Edition worth £9.99*
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement