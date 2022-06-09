The end of Roman Britain: cultures lost and found
Join us for episode six in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: June 9, 2022 at 12:07 pm
In episode six of our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain, Professor Robin Fleming speaks to David Musgrove about how far the archaeological evidence and the documentary sources agree – or disagree – about what happened as Britain moved away from the influence of the Roman empire.
