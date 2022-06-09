History Extra logo
The end of Roman Britain: cultures lost and found

Join us for episode six in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…

June 9, 2022

In episode six of our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain, Professor Robin Fleming speaks to David Musgrove about how far the archaeological evidence and the documentary sources agree – or disagree – about what happened as Britain moved away from the influence of the Roman empire

Dr David Musgrove

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

