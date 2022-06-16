The end of Roman Britain: bones, diet and migrants
Join us for episode seven in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: June 16, 2022 at 1:02 pm
In this episode, we talk to Dr Sam Leggett, an expert in archaeological bone analysis, about the latest fascinating research with stable isotopes, to find out what the bones of burials from the 5th century can tell us about how much people were moving around and what they were eating in post-Roman Britain.
Authors
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
