The end of Roman Britain: families, ancestors and DNA

Join us for episode eight in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…

By
Published: September 24, 2022 at 12:49 pm
The use of ancient DNA analysis looks set to revolutionise our understanding of the end of Roman Britain. In this episode, we are joined by Professor Duncan Sayer to discuss a major new ancient DNA project and what it can tell us about the origin and family networks of people in post-Roman Britain.

Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

