The end of Roman Britain: families, ancestors and DNA
Join us for episode eight in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: September 24, 2022 at 12:49 pm
The use of ancient DNA analysis looks set to revolutionise our understanding of the end of Roman Britain. In this episode, we are joined by Professor Duncan Sayer to discuss a major new ancient DNA project and what it can tell us about the origin and family networks of people in post-Roman Britain.
Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on the end of Roman Britain
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
